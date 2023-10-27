UBS slashes price target on Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] – find out why.

Lilly(Eli) & Co [NYSE: LLY] closed the trading session at $568.10 on 10/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $566.16, while the highest price level was $581.00. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:24 PM that FDA Approves Lilly’s Omvoh™ (mirikizumab-mrkz), A First-in-Class Treatment for Adults with Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis.

Omvoh achieved primary and key secondary endpoints, including sustained clinical remission in pivotal trials.

Omvoh delivered significant improvement in bowel urgency, reported by people with UC as one of the most disruptive symptoms.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.29 percent and weekly performance of -3.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 45.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, LLY reached to a volume of 2844134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $603.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Lilly(Eli) & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilly(Eli) & Co is set at 16.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 149.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

LLY stock trade performance evaluation

Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 568.16, while it was recorded at 581.66 for the last single week of trading, and 441.15 for the last 200 days.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.77. Lilly(Eli) & Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 31.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.48. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] managed to generate an average of $160,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Lilly(Eli) & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lilly(Eli) & Co go to 26.75%.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.