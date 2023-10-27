UBS lifts Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE: TROX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.46%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Tronox Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Delivered Adjusted EBITDA within the guided range despite softer market conditions.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Over the last 12 months, TROX stock dropped by -19.07%. The one-year Tronox Holdings plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.32. The average equity rating for TROX stock is currently 1.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.71 billion, with 154.50 million shares outstanding and 116.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, TROX stock reached a trading volume of 3832728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROX shares is $15.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROX stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Tronox Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tronox Holdings plc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

TROX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, TROX shares dropped by -12.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.36 for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.51, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 13.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tronox Holdings plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.10 and a Gross Margin at +22.52. Tronox Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.41.

Return on Total Capital for TROX is now 10.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.19. Additionally, TROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] managed to generate an average of $75,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Tronox Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

TROX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tronox Holdings plc go to 8.22%.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TROX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TROX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TROX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.