Teradyne, Inc. [TER] fell -2.55% so far this year. What now?

Teradyne, Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] traded at a low on 10/26/23, posting a -3.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $85.12. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Teradyne Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue and earnings above the mid-point of Q3 guidance.

Revenue of $704 million in Q3’23, down 15% from Q3’22.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2954008 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teradyne, Inc. stands at 3.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.90%.

The market cap for TER stock reached $13.11 billion, with 155.76 million shares outstanding and 153.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, TER reached a trading volume of 2954008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teradyne, Inc. [TER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $114.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Teradyne, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne, Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 35.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.77.

How has TER stock performed recently?

Teradyne, Inc. [TER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.22. With this latest performance, TER shares dropped by -11.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.26 for Teradyne, Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.89, while it was recorded at 89.46 for the last single week of trading, and 102.41 for the last 200 days.

Teradyne, Inc. [TER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne, Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.91 and a Gross Margin at +59.51. Teradyne, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Total Capital for TER is now 31.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradyne, Inc. [TER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.42. Additionally, TER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradyne, Inc. [TER] managed to generate an average of $110,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Teradyne, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.77 and a Current Ratio set at 3.28.

Earnings analysis for Teradyne, Inc. [TER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne, Inc. go to 10.67%.

Insider trade positions for Teradyne, Inc. [TER]

