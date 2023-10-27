Talkspace Inc [TALK] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $2

Talkspace Inc [NASDAQ: TALK] loss -8.06% on the last trading session, reaching $1.71 price per share at the time. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Talkspace Appoints Nikole Benders-Hadi, MD, as Chief Medical Officer.

Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading online behavioral health company, announced today the appointment of Nikole Benders-Hadi, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Benders-Hadi will lead Talkspace’s clinical practice, partnering with providers to deliver the highest quality digital mental health care as Talkspace continues to grow and scale.

Dr. Benders-Hadi brings over a decade of invaluable patient care and provider experience to her new role and joins Talkspace during a period of expanded growth and innovation. She will be pivotal in elevating the company’s clinical offering, including leveraging clinical data and technology to deliver better patient engagement and outcomes and working with the product team to enhance our behavioral health platform.

Talkspace Inc represents 161.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $284.75 million with the latest information. TALK stock price has been found in the range of $1.675 to $2.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 740.98K shares, TALK reached a trading volume of 2816433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALK shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Talkspace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talkspace Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for TALK stock

Talkspace Inc [TALK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.86. With this latest performance, TALK shares dropped by -11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.39 for Talkspace Inc [TALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8114, while it was recorded at 1.8660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2196 for the last 200 days.

Talkspace Inc [TALK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talkspace Inc [TALK] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.42 and a Gross Margin at +50.13. Talkspace Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.63.

Return on Total Capital for TALK is now -48.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Talkspace Inc [TALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.39. Additionally, TALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Talkspace Inc [TALK] managed to generate an average of -$235,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Talkspace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.01 and a Current Ratio set at 7.01.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Talkspace Inc [TALK]

