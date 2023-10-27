Susquehanna slashes price target on Fedex Corp [FDX] – find out why.

Fedex Corp [NYSE: FDX] slipped around -7.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $227.93 at the close of the session, down -3.10%. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 12:45 PM that Expanding Opportunities for Underrepresented Groups: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Remains a Core Value at FedEx.

FedEx Corporation

Fedex Corp stock is now 31.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FDX Stock saw the intraday high of $235.72 and lowest of $224.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 270.95, which means current price is +30.60% above from all time high which was touched on 07/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 2987738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fedex Corp [FDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $292.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Fedex Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fedex Corp is set at 6.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.32.

How has FDX stock performed recently?

Fedex Corp [FDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -13.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.46 for Fedex Corp [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 254.96, while it was recorded at 236.68 for the last single week of trading, and 233.91 for the last 200 days.

Fedex Corp [FDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fedex Corp [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.92 and a Gross Margin at +21.26. Fedex Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.40.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 8.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fedex Corp [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.93. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fedex Corp [FDX] managed to generate an average of $7,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Fedex Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings analysis for Fedex Corp [FDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fedex Corp go to 22.50%.

Insider trade positions for Fedex Corp [FDX]

The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.