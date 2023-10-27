Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] is 191.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] price plunged by -5.72 percent to reach at -$14.53. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 6:21 PM that Supermicro Starts Shipments of NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip-Based Servers, the Industry’s First Family of NVIDIA MGX Systems.

Supermicro’s NVIDIA GH200 Superchip-Based Server Platform Increases AI Workload Performance Using a Tightly Integrated CPU and GPU and Incorporates the Latest DPU Networking and Communication Technologies.

Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution manufacturer for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of new GPU systems based on the NVIDIA reference architecture, featuring the latest NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper and NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip. The new modular architecture is designed to standardize AI infrastructure and accelerated computing in compact 1U and 2U form factors while providing ultimate flexibility and expansion ability for current and future GPUs, DPUs, and CPUs. Supermicro’s advanced liquid-cooling technology enables very high-density configurations, such as a 1U 2-node configuration with 2 NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips integrated with a high-speed interconnect. Supermicro can deliver thousands of rack-scale AI servers per month from facilities worldwide and ensures Plug-and-Play compatibility.

A sum of 3066234 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.32M shares. Super Micro Computer Inc shares reached a high of $253.347 and dropped to a low of $234.665 until finishing in the latest session at $239.46.

The one-year SMCI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.09. The average equity rating for SMCI stock is currently 1.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $368.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc is set at 17.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.26.

SMCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.65. With this latest performance, SMCI shares dropped by -7.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 257.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.50 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 267.57, while it was recorded at 251.91 for the last single week of trading, and 191.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Super Micro Computer Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Super Micro Computer Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.55.

Super Micro Computer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 2.31.

SMCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 10.00%.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SMCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SMCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.