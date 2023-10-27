Stephens lifts Hershey Company [HSY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hershey Company [NYSE: HSY] loss -2.79% on the last trading session, reaching $189.05 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Hershey Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Reaffirms 2023 Net Sales and Earnings Outlook.

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced net sales and earnings for the third quarter ended October 1, 2023, and reaffirmed its 2023 net sales and earnings outlook.

“We remain on track to deliver our full-year sales and earnings commitments after delivering strong third-quarter seasonal sell-in and successfully implementing our new Salty Snacks ERP system in October,” said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we exit the year, our retail teams are building impactful displays to engage consumers and drive demand while we increase brand investment and partner with retailers to launch exciting innovation to get 2024 off to a fast start.”.

Hershey Company represents 204.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.66 billion with the latest information. HSY stock price has been found in the range of $186.72 to $194.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, HSY reached a trading volume of 3021279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSY shares is $236.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Hershey Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hershey Company is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for HSY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

Hershey Company [HSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, HSY shares dropped by -6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.86 for Hershey Company [HSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.37, while it was recorded at 190.79 for the last single week of trading, and 236.24 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hershey Company [HSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.36 and a Gross Margin at +42.75. Hershey Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.79.

Return on Total Capital for HSY is now 26.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hershey Company [HSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.11. Additionally, HSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hershey Company [HSY] managed to generate an average of $82,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Hershey Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hershey Company go to 8.90%.

The top three institutional holders of HSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HSY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HSY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.