Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS] is 9.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust [NYSE: PHYS] gained 0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $15.39 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, PHYS reached a trading volume of 5707454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for PHYS stock

Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, PHYS shares gained by 5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.81 for Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.85, while it was recorded at 15.32 for the last single week of trading, and 15.03 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sprott Physical Gold Trust [PHYS]

The top three institutional holders of PHYS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PHYS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PHYS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.