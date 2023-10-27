Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT] Revenue clocked in at $81.52 million, down -89.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Sight Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: SGHT] price plunged by -64.27 percent to reach at -$2.32. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sight Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 7, 2023.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.sightsciences.com, on the Investors page in the News & Events section. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

A sum of 5133102 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 235.37K shares. Sight Sciences Inc shares reached a high of $3.405 and dropped to a low of $1.28 until finishing in the latest session at $1.29.

The one-year SGHT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.08. The average equity rating for SGHT stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGHT shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Sight Sciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sight Sciences Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

SGHT Stock Performance Analysis:

Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -63.35. With this latest performance, SGHT shares dropped by -59.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.73 for Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sight Sciences Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.70 and a Gross Margin at +82.67. Sight Sciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.90.

Return on Total Capital for SGHT is now -36.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.85. Additionally, SGHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT] managed to generate an average of -$344,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Sight Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.41 and a Current Ratio set at 12.97.

Sight Sciences Inc [SGHT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SGHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SGHT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SGHT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.