Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO] is -51.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: SECO] gained 21.33% or 0.16 points to close at $0.91 with a heavy trading volume of 6373507 shares. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Secoo Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice from Nasdaq.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until January 29, 2024, to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is at lease US$1.00 per sharefor a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and that matter will be closed.

It opened the trading session at $0.7451, the shares rose to $1.17 and dropped to $0.7206, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SECO points out that the company has recorded 29.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -250.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, SECO reached to a volume of 6373507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SECO shares is $209.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SECO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2019.

Trading performance analysis for SECO stock

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.12. With this latest performance, SECO shares gained by 182.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5370, while it was recorded at 0.9314 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0170 for the last 200 days.

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.82 and a Gross Margin at +3.77. Secoo Holding Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.07.

Return on Total Capital for SECO is now -17.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.77. Additionally, SECO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO] managed to generate an average of -$172,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Secoo Holding Ltd ADR [SECO]

The top three institutional holders of SECO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SECO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SECO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.