Robert W. Baird lifts Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mister Car Wash Inc [NYSE: MCW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.93%. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Mister Car Wash to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 2, 2023.

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the “Company” or “Mister”; NYSE: MCW), the nation’s largest car wash brand, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 will be released after market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 855-209-8213 (international callers please dial 1-412-542-4146) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.mistercarwash.com/.

Over the last 12 months, MCW stock dropped by -38.90%. The one-year Mister Car Wash Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.73. The average equity rating for MCW stock is currently 1.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.70 billion, with 306.63 million shares outstanding and 89.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, MCW stock reached a trading volume of 3344588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCW shares is $9.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCW stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Mister Car Wash Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mister Car Wash Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

MCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, MCW shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.05, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading, and 8.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mister Car Wash Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +57.66. Mister Car Wash Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.88.

Return on Total Capital for MCW is now 7.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.63. Additionally, MCW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 208.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW] managed to generate an average of $17,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Mister Car Wash Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

MCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mister Car Wash Inc go to 6.00%.

Mister Car Wash Inc [MCW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MCW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MCW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MCW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.