Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [RTO] Stock trading around $23.69 per share: What’s Next?

Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [NYSE: RTO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.12%.

Over the last 12 months, RTO stock dropped by -20.58%. The one-year Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.77. The average equity rating for RTO stock is currently 2.18, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.88 billion, with 504.01 million shares outstanding and 501.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 226.35K shares, RTO stock reached a trading volume of 2730306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [RTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTO shares is $38.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

RTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [RTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.12. With this latest performance, RTO shares dropped by -33.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 15.60 for Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [RTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.67, while it was recorded at 27.11 for the last single week of trading, and 36.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [RTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.41 and a Gross Margin at +26.31. Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.25.

Return on Total Capital for RTO is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [RTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.64. Additionally, RTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [RTO] managed to generate an average of $3,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

RTO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR go to 0.15%.

Rentokil Initial Plc. ADR [RTO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RTO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RTO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.