Raymond James lifts Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.55%. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Prospect Capital Announces June 2023 Financial Results and Declares Stable Monthly Dividends through October 2023 of $0.06 Per Common Share.

Over the last 12 months, PSEC stock dropped by -26.27%. The one-year Prospect Capital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.26. The average equity rating for PSEC stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.20 billion, with 408.13 million shares outstanding and 297.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, PSEC stock reached a trading volume of 2831714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSEC shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSEC stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Prospect Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prospect Capital Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58.

PSEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55. With this latest performance, PSEC shares dropped by -10.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.63 for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.98, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading, and 6.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prospect Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.76 and a Gross Margin at +70.10. Prospect Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31.

PSEC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prospect Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PSEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PSEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PSEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.