Pure Storage Inc [PSTG] Revenue clocked in at $2.76 billion, up 21.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Pure Storage Inc [NYSE: PSTG] loss -1.90% on the last trading session, reaching $32.56 price per share at the time. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Pure Storage Simplifies Data Resilience and Enables an Enhanced Service Operations Experience For Enterprises Everywhere.

New Disaster Recovery as-a-Service solution and scalable AI-powered management capabilities support secure, sustainable, and smart enterprise business operations.

Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced critical new data resilience offerings, including the introduction of Pure Protect™//DRaaS, a unique Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution, new energy efficiency guarantees for its Evergreen® portfolio, and scalable AI-powered storage services via its Pure1® management platform to global enterprises.

Pure Storage Inc represents 304.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.16 billion with the latest information. PSTG stock price has been found in the range of $32.045 to $33.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, PSTG reached a trading volume of 2764786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $44.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for PSTG stock

Pure Storage Inc [PSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, PSTG shares dropped by -5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.18 for Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.90, while it was recorded at 33.24 for the last single week of trading, and 31.32 for the last 200 days.

Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.03 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Pure Storage Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Total Capital for PSTG is now 4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Storage Inc [PSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.84. Additionally, PSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pure Storage Inc [PSTG] managed to generate an average of $14,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Pure Storage Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.64.

Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc go to 14.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]

The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PSTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PSTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.