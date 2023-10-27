Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] Is Currently -14.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Prothena Corporation plc [NASDAQ: PRTA] loss -14.62% on the last trading session, reaching $33.88 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Prothena to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 2.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that it will report its third quarter and first nine months of 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Consistent with past practice, the Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this financial results release on November 2.

Prothena Corporation plc represents 52.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.81 billion with the latest information. PRTA stock price has been found in the range of $28.51 to $37.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 498.20K shares, PRTA reached a trading volume of 4201811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTA shares is $87.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Prothena Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prothena Corporation plc is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.34.

Trading performance analysis for PRTA stock

Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.04. With this latest performance, PRTA shares dropped by -28.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.98 for Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.15, while it was recorded at 40.37 for the last single week of trading, and 57.77 for the last 200 days.

Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -244.05 and a Gross Margin at +87.49. Prothena Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -216.95.

Return on Total Capital for PRTA is now -23.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.04. Additionally, PRTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA] managed to generate an average of -$920,858 per employee.Prothena Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.46 and a Current Ratio set at 9.46.

Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prothena Corporation plc go to -0.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Prothena Corporation plc [PRTA]

The top three institutional holders of PRTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PRTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PRTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.