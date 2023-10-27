Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] Revenue clocked in at $1.43 billion, down -3.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] gained 0.62% or 0.08 points to close at $12.98 with a heavy trading volume of 2735745 shares. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB):.

It opened the trading session at $12.98, the shares rose to $13.19 and dropped to $12.795, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEB points out that the company has recorded -6.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, PEB reached to a volume of 2735745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $16.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.55.

Trading performance analysis for PEB stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, PEB shares dropped by -2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.33 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.83, while it was recorded at 12.97 for the last single week of trading, and 14.22 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.25. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.27.

Return on Total Capital for PEB is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.79. Additionally, PEB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] managed to generate an average of -$1,503,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PEB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PEB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.