Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] Revenue clocked in at $6.89 billion, up 69.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Palo Alto Networks Inc [NASDAQ: PANW] closed the trading session at $237.19 on 10/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $236.02, while the highest price level was $246.94. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Palo Alto Networks Revolutionizes Cloud Security With Industry-First Integrated Code to Cloud Intelligence.

Prisma Cloud’s “Darwin” release simplifies cloud security and improves productivity and collaboration across code, infrastructure and runtime security for developers, operations and security teams .

The stocks have a year to date performance of 69.98 percent and weekly performance of -6.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, PANW reached to a volume of 2967755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $279.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc is set at 7.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 27.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

PANW stock trade performance evaluation

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.55 for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 241.06, while it was recorded at 244.66 for the last single week of trading, and 211.21 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.62 and a Gross Margin at +72.29. Palo Alto Networks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29.

Palo Alto Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc go to 26.83%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]: Institutional Ownership

