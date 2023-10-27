On Holding AG [ONON] moved down -0.08: Why It’s Important

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.06%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 12:00 AM that On Announces its Three Year Financial Outlook, Confirming its Ongoing Commitment to Combine Strong Growth with Increasing Profitability.

On has significantly over-delivered on its IPO growth strategies, adding over CHF1bn in Net Sales since its NYSE listing in September 2021.

By 2026, On intends to double its expected full year 2023 net sales and increase its adjusted EBITDA margin to 18%+.

Over the last 12 months, ONON stock rose by 36.51%. The one-year On Holding AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.21. The average equity rating for ONON stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.87 billion, with 281.98 million shares outstanding and 185.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, ONON stock reached a trading volume of 2964724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $35.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

ONON Stock Performance Analysis:

On Holding AG [ONON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, ONON shares dropped by -5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.08 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.52, while it was recorded at 25.23 for the last single week of trading, and 28.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into On Holding AG Fundamentals:

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.19 and a Current Ratio set at 3.51.

On Holding AG [ONON] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ONON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ONON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.