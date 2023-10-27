NextPlay Technologies Inc [NXTP] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $3

NextPlay Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: NXTP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 43.76% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.37%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that NextPlay Technologies Receives Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Q2 Quarterly Report.

As previously disclosed, the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq on June 9, 2023 due to its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). Additionally, the Company received another notification letter from Nasdaq on July 19, 2023 stating that, because the Company had not filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended May 31, 2023, and because the Company remained delinquent in filing the Form 10-K, the Company remained noncompliant with the Rule. The Company submitted the Compliance Plan to Nasdaq on August 4, 2023, in response to which Nasdaq provided the Company with an exception providing it until November 27, 2023 to file the delinquent 10-K and 10-Q.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Over the last 12 months, NXTP stock dropped by -86.56%. The one-year NextPlay Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.7. The average equity rating for NXTP stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.11K shares, NXTP stock reached a trading volume of 8294371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NextPlay Technologies Inc [NXTP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXTP shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXTP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NextPlay Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextPlay Technologies Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

NXTP Stock Performance Analysis:

NextPlay Technologies Inc [NXTP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.37. With this latest performance, NXTP shares dropped by -21.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.07 for NextPlay Technologies Inc [NXTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9687, while it was recorded at 0.6264 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3650 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextPlay Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

NextPlay Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

NextPlay Technologies Inc [NXTP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NXTP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NXTP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NXTP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.