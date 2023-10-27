New Gold Inc [NGD] Is Currently 4.67 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

New Gold Inc [AMEX: NGD] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.12 during the day while it closed the day at $1.12. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM that New Gold Reports 2023 Third Quarter Results.

Strong Results Generate Positive Free Cash Flow, Consolidated 2023 Production Tracking to the Top End of Guidance with All-In Sustaining Cost Tracking to the Low End of Guidance.

New Gold Inc stock has also gained 2.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NGD stock has declined by -2.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.18% and gained 14.29% year-on date.

The market cap for NGD stock reached $766.64 million, with 682.28 million shares outstanding and 681.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, NGD reached a trading volume of 5115796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Gold Inc [NGD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGD shares is $1.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGD stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for New Gold Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Gold Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

NGD stock trade performance evaluation

New Gold Inc [NGD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, NGD shares gained by 21.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for New Gold Inc [NGD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0192, while it was recorded at 1.0860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1032 for the last 200 days.

New Gold Inc [NGD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Gold Inc [NGD] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.57 and a Gross Margin at +1.29. New Gold Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.01.

Return on Total Capital for NGD is now -1.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Gold Inc [NGD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.19. Additionally, NGD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Gold Inc [NGD] managed to generate an average of -$55,110 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.New Gold Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Gold Inc [NGD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Gold Inc go to 5.00%.

New Gold Inc [NGD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NGD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NGD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NGD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.