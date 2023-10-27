Mustang Bio Inc [MBIO] fell -76.20% so far this year. What now?

Mustang Bio Inc [NASDAQ: MBIO] price plunged by -10.19 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Mustang Bio Announces $4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A sum of 2670160 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.88K shares. Mustang Bio Inc shares reached a high of $2.11 and dropped to a low of $1.25 until finishing in the latest session at $1.41.

The one-year MBIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.83. The average equity rating for MBIO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mustang Bio Inc [MBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBIO shares is $19.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mustang Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mustang Bio Inc is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

MBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Mustang Bio Inc [MBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.07. With this latest performance, MBIO shares dropped by -33.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.29 for Mustang Bio Inc [MBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3716, while it was recorded at 1.6100 for the last single week of trading, and 5.2605 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mustang Bio Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MBIO is now -79.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mustang Bio Inc [MBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.82. Additionally, MBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mustang Bio Inc [MBIO] managed to generate an average of -$686,062 per employee.Mustang Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.75.

Mustang Bio Inc [MBIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

