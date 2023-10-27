MaxLinear Inc [MXL] Stock trading around $14.36 per share: What’s Next?

MaxLinear Inc [NASDAQ: MXL] plunged by -$4.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.35 during the day while it closed the day at $14.36. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Net revenue of $135.5 million in Q3, GAAP gross margin of 54.6% and non-GAAP gross margin of 60.8%.

Infrastructure revenue was $50.0 million in Q3, up 1% sequentially and up 40% YoY.

MaxLinear Inc stock has also loss -30.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MXL stock has declined by -42.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.66% and lost -57.70% year-on date.

The market cap for MXL stock reached $1.16 billion, with 78.75 million shares outstanding and 73.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, MXL reached a trading volume of 3405193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MaxLinear Inc [MXL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MXL shares is $23.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for MaxLinear Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MaxLinear Inc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.69.

MXL stock trade performance evaluation

MaxLinear Inc [MXL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.02. With this latest performance, MXL shares dropped by -35.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.59 for MaxLinear Inc [MXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.88, while it was recorded at 18.37 for the last single week of trading, and 29.15 for the last 200 days.

MaxLinear Inc [MXL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MaxLinear Inc [MXL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.54 and a Gross Margin at +56.93. MaxLinear Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.16.

Return on Total Capital for MXL is now 22.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MaxLinear Inc [MXL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.00. Additionally, MXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MaxLinear Inc [MXL] managed to generate an average of $67,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.MaxLinear Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 2.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MaxLinear Inc [MXL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MXL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MaxLinear Inc go to -14.47%.

MaxLinear Inc [MXL]: Institutional Ownership

