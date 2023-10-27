Market cap of Trio Petroleum Corp. [TPET] reaches 11.26M – now what?

Trio Petroleum Corp. [AMEX: TPET] closed the trading session at $0.38 on 10/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.34, while the highest price level was $0.43. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Trio Petroleum Corp Announces an Option to Acquire a 40 BCF Potential Natural Gas Prospect in the Sacramento Basin, California.

The prospect is close to prolific gas fields, has easy access to a gas pipeline with excess capacity and targets gas sands at about 8,000 feet. The prospect is based on 3D seismic data. During the Option period the Company will finalize due diligence including on geophysical, legal, lease, title, pipeline, market, and permit matters. The prospect is fully leased and permitting for an exploration well is in an advanced stage.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -83.26 percent and weekly performance of 28.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -81.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -36.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 248.32K shares, TPET reached to a volume of 2755413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trio Petroleum Corp. [TPET]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trio Petroleum Corp. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

TPET stock trade performance evaluation

Trio Petroleum Corp. [TPET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.77. With this latest performance, TPET shares dropped by -36.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.73% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.15 for Trio Petroleum Corp. [TPET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5472, while it was recorded at 0.3172 for the last single week of trading.

Trio Petroleum Corp. [TPET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TPET is now -10.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trio Petroleum Corp. [TPET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 198.63. Additionally, TPET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.15.

Trio Petroleum Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.98.

Trio Petroleum Corp. [TPET]: Institutional Ownership

