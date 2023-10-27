Market cap of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] reaches 0.96M – now what?

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNOA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -49.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -74.50%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 9:10 AM that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.7 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 8,500,000 shares of common stock at a price of $0.20 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before deducting placement agent fees and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $1.7 million. The offering is expected to close on or about October 30, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

Over the last 12 months, SNOA stock dropped by -90.51%. The one-year Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.91. The average equity rating for SNOA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $0.96 million, with 5.18 million shares outstanding and 4.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.56K shares, SNOA stock reached a trading volume of 3505209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOA shares is $3.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

SNOA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -74.50. With this latest performance, SNOA shares dropped by -76.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 16.85 for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7962, while it was recorded at 0.4126 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0531 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.43 and a Gross Margin at +33.73. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.81.

Return on Total Capital for SNOA is now -48.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.64. Additionally, SNOA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] managed to generate an average of -$30,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.62 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SNOA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of