Market cap of Skechers U S A, Inc. [SKX] reaches 7.24B – now what?

Skechers U S A, Inc. [NYSE: SKX] price plunged by -2.46 percent to reach at -$1.18. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Skechers Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Record Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (“Skechers” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ and a global footwear leader, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

A sum of 3160611 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.84M shares. Skechers U S A, Inc. shares reached a high of $48.11 and dropped to a low of $46.67 until finishing in the latest session at $46.78.

The one-year SKX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.69. The average equity rating for SKX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Skechers U S A, Inc. [SKX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKX shares is $62.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Skechers U S A, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skechers U S A, Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

SKX Stock Performance Analysis:

Skechers U S A, Inc. [SKX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, SKX shares dropped by -0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.61 for Skechers U S A, Inc. [SKX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.75, while it was recorded at 47.96 for the last single week of trading, and 49.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Skechers U S A, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skechers U S A, Inc. [SKX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +45.16. Skechers U S A, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.01.

Return on Total Capital for SKX is now 9.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skechers U S A, Inc. [SKX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.66. Additionally, SKX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Skechers U S A, Inc. [SKX] managed to generate an average of $24,704 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Skechers U S A, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 2.48.

SKX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skechers U S A, Inc. go to 28.26%.

Skechers U S A, Inc. [SKX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SKX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SKX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SKX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.