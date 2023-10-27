Market cap of PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] reaches 3.77M – now what?

PaxMedica Inc [NASDAQ: PXMD] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, up 26.96%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 1:51 PM that PaxMedica’s Research on Low Dose Suramin for Autism Spectrum Disorder Accepted for Publication.

This groundbreaking research, authored by PaxMedica’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Hough, MD, along with nine co-authors, highlights the potential of monthly suramin intravenous infusions as a safe and potentially efficacious treatment for the core symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The co-authors of the manuscript include Alice Mao MD, Michael Aman Ph.D, Reymundo Lozano MD MS, Constance Smith-Hicks MD Ph.D, Veronica Martinez-Cerdeno PH.D, Michael Derby, Zachary Rome, Miel Malan MD, and Robert Findling MD.

PaxMedica Inc stock is now -89.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PXMD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3775 and lowest of $0.2099 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.07, which means current price is +32.97% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 534.30K shares, PXMD reached a trading volume of 94820471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for PaxMedica Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has PXMD stock performed recently?

PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.22. With this latest performance, PXMD shares dropped by -27.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.06 for PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3421, while it was recorded at 0.2053 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3141 for the last 200 days.

PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 307.44. Additionally, PXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PaxMedica Inc [PXMD] managed to generate an average of -$2,960,353 per employee.PaxMedica Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.12 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Insider trade positions for PaxMedica Inc [PXMD]

