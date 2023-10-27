Market cap of Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] reaches 979.74M – now what?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] loss -2.96% on the last trading session, reaching $3.28 price per share at the time. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ballard Announces Q3 2023 Results Conference Call.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review third quarter 2023 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard’s homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the ‘Earnings, Interviews & Presentations’ area of the ‘Investors’ section of Ballard’s website (www.ballard.com/investors).

Ballard Power Systems Inc. represents 298.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $979.74 million with the latest information. BLDP stock price has been found in the range of $3.26 to $3.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 3120401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $6.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

Trading performance analysis for BLDP stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.24. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.73 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.86 and a Gross Margin at -25.80. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -207.07.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$174,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.73 and a Current Ratio set at 13.81.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

