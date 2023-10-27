Market cap of Applovin Corp [APP] reaches 12.65B – now what?

Applovin Corp [NASDAQ: APP] traded at a high on 10/26/23, posting a 0.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.37. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AppLovin to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results.

AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) the leading marketing platform, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 after the U.S. stock market closes.

An accompanying webinar will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on November 8, 2023 during which management will discuss quarterly results, as well as provide commentary on business performance. The webinar will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3995489 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applovin Corp stands at 4.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.82%.

The market cap for APP stock reached $12.65 billion, with 302.71 million shares outstanding and 162.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, APP reached a trading volume of 3995489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applovin Corp [APP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $44.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Applovin Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applovin Corp is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.87.

How has APP stock performed recently?

Applovin Corp [APP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.63. With this latest performance, APP shares dropped by -8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.31 for Applovin Corp [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.05, while it was recorded at 37.24 for the last single week of trading, and 25.05 for the last 200 days.

Applovin Corp [APP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applovin Corp [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.64 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. Applovin Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.37.

Return on Total Capital for APP is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applovin Corp [APP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.92. Additionally, APP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applovin Corp [APP] managed to generate an average of -$112,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Applovin Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.87.

Insider trade positions for Applovin Corp [APP]

