Market Analysts see ServiceNow Inc [NOW] gaining to $704. Time to buy?

ServiceNow Inc [NYSE: NOW] traded at a high on 10/26/23, posting a 3.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $550.95. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM that ServiceNow Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

ServiceNow exceeds guidance across all Q3 2023 topline growth and profitability metrics; raises 2023 subscription revenues and operating margin guidance.

Subscription revenues of $2,216 million in Q3 2023, representing 27% year-over-year growth, 24.5% in constant currency.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3542498 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ServiceNow Inc stands at 3.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.14%.

The market cap for NOW stock reached $112.56 billion, with 204.30 million shares outstanding and 203.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, NOW reached a trading volume of 3542498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ServiceNow Inc [NOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $644.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc is set at 19.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 47.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has NOW stock performed recently?

ServiceNow Inc [NOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, NOW shares gained by 0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for ServiceNow Inc [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 564.62, while it was recorded at 543.88 for the last single week of trading, and 510.75 for the last 200 days.

ServiceNow Inc [NOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceNow Inc [NOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.90 and a Gross Margin at +78.29. ServiceNow Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.49.

Return on Total Capital for NOW is now 5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ServiceNow Inc [NOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.36. Additionally, NOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ServiceNow Inc [NOW] managed to generate an average of $15,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.ServiceNow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for ServiceNow Inc [NOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc go to 25.67%.

Insider trade positions for ServiceNow Inc [NOW]

The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.