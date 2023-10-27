Market Analysts see Oceaneering International, Inc. [OII] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Oceaneering International, Inc. [NYSE: OII] loss -8.33% or -2.01 points to close at $22.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3080371 shares. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Oceaneering Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) today reported net income of $29.8 million, or $0.29 per share, on revenue of $635 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted net income was $38.5 million, or $0.38 per share, reflecting the impact of $(0.9) million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange gains recognized during the quarter, $0.6 million tax effect on adjustments associated with foreign exchange gains and $9.0 million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances, uncertain tax positions and prior year estimates.

During the prior quarter ended June 30, 2023, Oceaneering reported net income of $19.0 million, or $0.19 per share, on revenue of $598 million. Adjusted net income was $18.7 million, or $0.18 per share, reflecting the impact of $4.8 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter, $(2.3) million tax effect on adjustments associated with foreign exchange losses and $(2.8) million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions.

It opened the trading session at $23.06, the shares rose to $23.42 and dropped to $21.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OII points out that the company has recorded 28.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -103.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, OII reached to a volume of 3080371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oceaneering International, Inc. [OII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OII shares is $25.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OII stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Oceaneering International, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oceaneering International, Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for OII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for OII in the course of the last twelve months was 17.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for OII stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. [OII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.73. With this latest performance, OII shares dropped by -18.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.10 for Oceaneering International, Inc. [OII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.17, while it was recorded at 24.15 for the last single week of trading, and 20.34 for the last 200 days.

Oceaneering International, Inc. [OII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oceaneering International, Inc. [OII] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.37 and a Gross Margin at +14.88. Oceaneering International, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.26.

Return on Total Capital for OII is now 7.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oceaneering International, Inc. [OII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.85. Additionally, OII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oceaneering International, Inc. [OII] managed to generate an average of $2,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Oceaneering International, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Oceaneering International, Inc. [OII]

The top three institutional holders of OII stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OII stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OII stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.