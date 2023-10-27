Market Analysts see LendingClub Corp [LC] gaining to $13.50. Time to buy?

LendingClub Corp [NYSE: LC] traded at a low on 10/26/23, posting a -3.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.01. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM that LendingClub Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Continued GAAP Profitability With Strong Capital & Liquidity Levels.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Doubles Issuance of Structured Certificates With New Buyers Added to Platform.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4107427 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LendingClub Corp stands at 4.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.10%.

The market cap for LC stock reached $544.54 million, with 106.55 million shares outstanding and 104.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, LC reached a trading volume of 4107427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LendingClub Corp [LC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for LendingClub Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corp is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for LC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.32.

How has LC stock performed recently?

LendingClub Corp [LC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.36. With this latest performance, LC shares dropped by -16.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.27 for LendingClub Corp [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.20, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 7.97 for the last 200 days.

LendingClub Corp [LC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corp [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.88 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. LendingClub Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.97.

Return on Total Capital for LC is now 11.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LendingClub Corp [LC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.83. Additionally, LC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LendingClub Corp [LC] managed to generate an average of $182,767 per employee.

Earnings analysis for LendingClub Corp [LC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corp go to -8.60%.

Insider trade positions for LendingClub Corp [LC]

The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.