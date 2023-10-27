Market Analysts see Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Harmonic, Inc. [NASDAQ: HLIT] closed the trading session at $10.12 on 10/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.06, while the highest price level was $10.37. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Harmonic Brings Industry-Leading Density to 10G Fiber Networks with New OLT Shelf.

New Pier OLT Shelf Converges XGS PON, GPON and Combo PON in a Compact, Temperature-Hardened Device.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced the launch of its new high-density Pier optical line terminal (OLT) shelf, a significant addition to Harmonic’s virtualized cOS™ broadband platform and family of network edge devices. Addressing the escalating demand for high-speed 10G connectivity, the Pier OLT shelf introduces new high-power OLT optics to enable downlink reach up to 60 km, streamlined plant design and simplified deployment of outdoor access networks. With its industry-leading density in a temperature-hardened device, service providers can leverage the Pier OLT shelf to increase the serviceable area size for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband and minimize building infrastructure requirements to accelerate time to market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.75 percent and weekly performance of -7.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, HLIT reached to a volume of 3241444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLIT shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Harmonic, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmonic, Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

HLIT stock trade performance evaluation

Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.41. With this latest performance, HLIT shares gained by 8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading, and 13.53 for the last 200 days.

Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.90 and a Gross Margin at +48.67. Harmonic, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.51.

Return on Total Capital for HLIT is now 10.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.55. Additionally, HLIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] managed to generate an average of $21,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Harmonic, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmonic, Inc. go to 19.40%.

Harmonic, Inc. [HLIT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HLIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HLIT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HLIT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.