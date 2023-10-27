Market Analysts see Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Expro Group Holdings N.V. [NYSE: XPRO] price plunged by -17.38 percent to reach at -$3.5. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Expro Group Holdings N.V. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue of $370 million, down 7% sequentially and up 11% year-over-year.

Net loss of $14 million, as compared to net income of $9 million for the second quarter of 2023 and net loss of $18 million for the third quarter of 2022.

A sum of 3384581 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 943.59K shares. Expro Group Holdings N.V. shares reached a high of $18.00 and dropped to a low of $16.20 until finishing in the latest session at $16.64.

The one-year XPRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.03. The average equity rating for XPRO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPRO shares is $27.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Expro Group Holdings N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expro Group Holdings N.V. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.69.

XPRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.50. With this latest performance, XPRO shares dropped by -32.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.33 for Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.54, while it was recorded at 19.67 for the last single week of trading, and 20.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expro Group Holdings N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.87 and a Gross Margin at +6.43. Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.57.

Return on Total Capital for XPRO is now 1.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.37. Additionally, XPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] managed to generate an average of -$2,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 2.04.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XPRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XPRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XPRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.