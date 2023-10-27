Market Analysts see Blueprint Medicines Corp [BPMC] gaining to $66. Time to buy?

Blueprint Medicines Corp [NASDAQ: BPMC] closed the trading session at $55.22 on 10/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.66, while the highest price level was $57.3427. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Blueprint Medicines Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

— Achieved $54.2 million in AYVAKIT®/AYVAKYT® (avapritinib) net product revenues, representing 90% growth year-over-year, and $56.6 million in total revenues in the third quarter of 2023 –.

— Approximately 800 patients on AYVAKIT in the U.S. at the end of the third quarter, more than 35% growth in treated patients quarter-over-quarter and driven by ISM –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.04 percent and weekly performance of 19.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 605.73K shares, BPMC reached to a volume of 3710132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blueprint Medicines Corp [BPMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPMC shares is $74.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Blueprint Medicines Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blueprint Medicines Corp is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.64.

BPMC stock trade performance evaluation

Blueprint Medicines Corp [BPMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.89. With this latest performance, BPMC shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.63 for Blueprint Medicines Corp [BPMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.67, while it was recorded at 47.16 for the last single week of trading, and 50.87 for the last 200 days.

Blueprint Medicines Corp [BPMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blueprint Medicines Corp [BPMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -263.44 and a Gross Margin at +77.03. Blueprint Medicines Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -273.24.

Return on Total Capital for BPMC is now -47.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blueprint Medicines Corp [BPMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.72. Additionally, BPMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blueprint Medicines Corp [BPMC] managed to generate an average of -$869,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Blueprint Medicines Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Blueprint Medicines Corp [BPMC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BPMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BPMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BPMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.