Market Analysts see Accenture plc [ACN] falling to $300. Time to buy?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] plunged by -$0.64 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $295.899 during the day while it closed the day at $292.04. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 12:09 PM that Accenture Acquires Canadian Capital Projects Consulting Company Comtech Group.

Continues to expand its large infrastructure project capabilities in North America.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Comtech Group, a consulting and program management company for infrastructure projects in Canada and the United States. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture plc stock has also loss -3.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACN stock has declined by -7.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.02% and gained 9.44% year-on date.

The market cap for ACN stock reached $183.29 billion, with 628.27 million shares outstanding and 626.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, ACN reached a trading volume of 2692497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Accenture plc [ACN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $333.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 5.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ACN stock trade performance evaluation

Accenture plc [ACN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, ACN shares dropped by -7.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.27 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 311.82, while it was recorded at 294.55 for the last single week of trading, and 294.65 for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc [ACN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.29. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.95.

Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Accenture plc [ACN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 8.80%.

Accenture plc [ACN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.