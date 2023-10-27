Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] Stock trading around $148.06 per share: What’s Next?

Marathon Petroleum Corp [NYSE: MPC] gained 0.48% or 0.71 points to close at $148.06 with a heavy trading volume of 2919210 shares. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Marathon Petroleum Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10% and Announces $5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization.

The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has declared a dividend of $0.825 per share on common stock, an increase of approximately 10% over its previous dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable Dec. 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 16, 2023.

Additionally, the board of directors of MPC has approved an additional $5 billion share repurchase authorization. This authorization is in addition to its previous authorization, which had approximately $4.3 billion remaining as of September 30. The authorization has no expiration date.

It opened the trading session at $146.55, the shares rose to $148.415 and dropped to $144.1101, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MPC points out that the company has recorded 21.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, MPC reached to a volume of 2919210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $160.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corp is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MPC stock

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.08 for Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.98, while it was recorded at 148.87 for the last single week of trading, and 129.40 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +12.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.14.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now 32.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.70. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC] managed to generate an average of $811,011 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.02.Marathon Petroleum Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.84.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marathon Petroleum Corp [MPC]

