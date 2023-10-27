Mangoceuticals Inc [MGRX] is -79.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mangoceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: MGRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.20%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Mangoceuticals Launches TikTok Influencer Initiative and Becomes the Presenting Sponsor of the Only Stans Podcast with Glenny Balls.

Announcement follows launch of Affiliate Program to Drive Further Awareness and Growth.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.61 million, with 17.32 million shares outstanding and 6.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 114.76K shares, MGRX stock reached a trading volume of 8634459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mangoceuticals Inc [MGRX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mangoceuticals Inc is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

MGRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Mangoceuticals Inc [MGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20. With this latest performance, MGRX shares dropped by -10.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.88% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.10 for Mangoceuticals Inc [MGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9365, while it was recorded at 0.8724 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Mangoceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mangoceuticals Inc [MGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -22279.70 and a Gross Margin at +54.26. Mangoceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22352.11.

Return on Total Capital for MGRX is now -402.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -550.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -669.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -389.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mangoceuticals Inc [MGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.47. Additionally, MGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mangoceuticals Inc [MGRX] managed to generate an average of -$999,027 per employee.Mangoceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.27 and a Current Ratio set at 15.39.

Mangoceuticals Inc [MGRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

