Macerich Co. [MAC] Stock trading around $10.11 per share: What’s Next?

Macerich Co. [NYSE: MAC] traded at a high on 10/26/23, posting a 2.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.11. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Macerich Achieves Sector Leading Ranking, Green Star Rating in GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

Retail REIT Again Recognized for Industry-Leading Commitment to Performance and ESG Practices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3103262 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Macerich Co. stands at 3.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.73%.

The market cap for MAC stock reached $2.18 billion, with 215.24 million shares outstanding and 213.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, MAC reached a trading volume of 3103262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macerich Co. [MAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $11.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Macerich Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macerich Co. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.50.

How has MAC stock performed recently?

Macerich Co. [MAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, MAC shares dropped by -7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.11 for Macerich Co. [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.21, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 11.26 for the last 200 days.

Macerich Co. [MAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macerich Co. [MAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.65 and a Gross Margin at +20.56. Macerich Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.80.

Return on Total Capital for MAC is now 1.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macerich Co. [MAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.02. Additionally, MAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macerich Co. [MAC] managed to generate an average of -$102,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Macerich Co. [MAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macerich Co. go to 0.21%.

Insider trade positions for Macerich Co. [MAC]

The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.