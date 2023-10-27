LKQ Corp [LKQ] Is Currently -5.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

LKQ Corp [NASDAQ: LKQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.57%. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM that LKQ Corporation Announces Results For Third Quarter 2023.

Revenue of $3.6 billion (a 15% increase compared to the same period in 2022); parts and services organic revenue increased 3.0% (4.3% on a per day basis).

Over the last 12 months, LKQ stock dropped by -18.11%. The one-year LKQ Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.87. The average equity rating for LKQ stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.81 billion, with 267.30 million shares outstanding and 265.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, LKQ stock reached a trading volume of 4944099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LKQ Corp [LKQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LKQ shares is $66.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LKQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for LKQ Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LKQ Corp is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for LKQ in the course of the last twelve months was 10.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

LKQ Stock Performance Analysis:

LKQ Corp [LKQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.57. With this latest performance, LKQ shares dropped by -9.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.39 for LKQ Corp [LKQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.24, while it was recorded at 46.94 for the last single week of trading, and 54.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LKQ Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LKQ Corp [LKQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.23 and a Gross Margin at +38.97. LKQ Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.93.

Return on Total Capital for LKQ is now 14.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LKQ Corp [LKQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.16. Additionally, LKQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LKQ Corp [LKQ] managed to generate an average of $25,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.LKQ Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

LKQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ Corp go to 33.50%.

LKQ Corp [LKQ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LKQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LKQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LKQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.