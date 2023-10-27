Keefe Bruyette lifts Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fidelity National Financial Inc [NYSE: FNF] jumped around 1.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $38.92 at the close of the session, up 4.15%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Fidelity National Financial Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) (“FNF”), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority owned subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG), will release third quarter 2023 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will follow at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, will be available on the Investor Relations web site at www.fnf.com.

Fidelity National Financial Inc stock is now 3.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FNF Stock saw the intraday high of $39.01 and lowest of $37.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.51, which means current price is +22.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, FNF reached a trading volume of 3033887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNF shares is $47.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Fidelity National Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Financial Inc is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.68.

How has FNF stock performed recently?

Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, FNF shares dropped by -5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.73 for Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.56, while it was recorded at 37.85 for the last single week of trading, and 38.16 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.58. Fidelity National Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.80.

Return on Total Capital for FNF is now -0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.06. Additionally, FNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF] managed to generate an average of $52,208 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Financial Inc go to -11.03%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF]

The top three institutional holders of FNF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FNF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FNF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.