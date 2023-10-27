International Game Technology PLC [IGT] Is Currently -8.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE: IGT] closed the trading session at $25.76 on 10/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.695, while the highest price level was $28.14. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 6:45 AM that IGT to Deliver Leading Lottery Solutions in Kentucky for 10 Additional Years.

Company extends two agreements with Kentucky Lottery Corporation until 2036 for upgraded retail system, new point-of-sale hardware and cloud-based iLottery system.

International Game Technology PLC (“IGT”) (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has extended its two contracts with the Kentucky Lottery Corporation (“Kentucky Lottery”) until 2036. Under the terms of the new extensions, IGT will upgrade the Kentucky Lottery’s central system to IGT’s high-performing Aurora™ platform, deliver new point-of-sale hardware for 3,400 lottery retailers across the State, and deploy an upgraded iLottery system that includes cloud integration.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.58 percent and weekly performance of -14.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, IGT reached to a volume of 3762956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Game Technology PLC [IGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IGT shares is $37.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IGT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for International Game Technology PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Game Technology PLC is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for IGT in the course of the last twelve months was 10.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.16. With this latest performance, IGT shares dropped by -15.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.98 for International Game Technology PLC [IGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.81, while it was recorded at 28.78 for the last single week of trading, and 28.74 for the last 200 days.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Game Technology PLC [IGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.04 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. International Game Technology PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.51.

Return on Total Capital for IGT is now 11.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 421.76. Additionally, IGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 414.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] managed to generate an average of $25,496 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.International Game Technology PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Game Technology PLC go to 33.45%.

The top three institutional holders of IGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.