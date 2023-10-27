Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] is -50.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.2799 during the day while it closed the day at $0.26. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Hycroft Mining Announces Reverse Stock Split.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or “the Company”) announces that the Company will undertake a Reverse Stock Split of its Class A Common Stock (“Common Stock”) at a ratio of 1-for-10 (the “Reverse Stock Split”). The Reverse Stock Split is expected to become effective immediately after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Nasdaq”) on November 14, 2023 (the “Effective Date”) and the Common Stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on a Reverse Stock Split-adjusted basis on November 15, 2023, under the new CUSIP number 44862P208.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

“We have been pursuing various strategies to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement; however, given the timing of these strategies and current market conditions, we believe that implementing a reverse stock split is the most effective course of action to regain compliance at this juncture,” stated Diane Garrett, President and CEO of Hycroft. “Ensuring our listing remains intact is of significant importance to us. We believe that by promptly addressing the uncertainty regarding our listing and alleviating the overhang on our share price associated with this uncertainty, we will be better positioned to maximize value for our existing shareholders, the Hycroft Mine, and future investors.”.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock has also loss -10.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HYMC stock has declined by -41.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.29% and lost -50.46% year-on date.

The market cap for HYMC stock reached $53.23 million, with 200.27 million shares outstanding and 157.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, HYMC reached a trading volume of 6507731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYMC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

HYMC stock trade performance evaluation

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.80. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.35 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3164, while it was recorded at 0.3035 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3950 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.97 and a Gross Margin at -62.50. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.06.

Return on Total Capital for HYMC is now -36.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.30. Additionally, HYMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 209.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] managed to generate an average of -$822,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.64 and a Current Ratio set at 18.04.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HYMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HYMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.