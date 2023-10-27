HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] moved down -0.84: Why It’s Important

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [NYSE: HDB] loss -0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $56.82 price per share at the time.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR represents 2.53 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $143.60 billion with the latest information. HDB stock price has been found in the range of $56.15 to $56.955.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, HDB reached a trading volume of 3005123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDB shares is $69.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85.

Trading performance analysis for HDB stock

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, HDB shares dropped by -2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.59 for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.80, while it was recorded at 57.02 for the last single week of trading, and 65.65 for the last 200 days.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.94. HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.42.

Return on Total Capital for HDB is now 11.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.03. Additionally, HDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] managed to generate an average of $2,655,385 per employee.HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.25.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR go to 15.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]

The top three institutional holders of HDB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HDB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HDB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.