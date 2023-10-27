Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] fell -35.19% so far this year. What now?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [NYSE: HOG] closed the trading session at $26.96 on 10/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.4302, while the highest price level was $28.73. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Harley-Davidson Delivers Third Quarter Financial Results.

“Against a challenging macro and consumer backdrop, we have been able to achieve a result that preserves profitability at an industry leading level. In addition, we successfully launched our pinnacle CVO motorcycles, with CVO retail sales up 25%,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “Harley-Davidson remains committed to its Hardwire strategy with a focus on both desirability and profitability, and we will do everything possible to achieve our goals while being realistic that current market conditions are complex. We are gearing up for ’24 and will ensure that we are fully aligned and ready as we close out the year with Q4.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.19 percent and weekly performance of -9.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, HOG reached to a volume of 5223790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $44.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson, Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.74.

HOG stock trade performance evaluation

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.50. With this latest performance, HOG shares dropped by -16.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.89 for Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.11, while it was recorded at 28.98 for the last single week of trading, and 36.99 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.20 and a Gross Margin at +33.82. Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.88.

Return on Total Capital for HOG is now 9.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.55. Additionally, HOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] managed to generate an average of $117,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.74 and a Current Ratio set at 2.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson, Inc. go to 5.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.