Gentex Corp. [GNTX] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $33

Gentex Corp. [NASDAQ: GNTX] gained 1.91% on the last trading session, reaching $30.37 price per share at the time. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Gabelli Funds 47th Annual Auto Symposium October 30th and October 31st.

Gentex Corp. represents 234.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.09 billion with the latest information. GNTX stock price has been found in the range of $29.74 to $30.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, GNTX reached a trading volume of 3005490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gentex Corp. [GNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNTX shares is $36.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Gentex Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gentex Corp. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNTX in the course of the last twelve months was 33.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for GNTX stock

Gentex Corp. [GNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, GNTX shares dropped by -4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.80 for Gentex Corp. [GNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.74, while it was recorded at 30.15 for the last single week of trading, and 29.48 for the last 200 days.

Gentex Corp. [GNTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gentex Corp. [GNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.28 and a Gross Margin at +31.78. Gentex Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.36.

Return on Total Capital for GNTX is now 18.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gentex Corp. [GNTX] managed to generate an average of $57,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Gentex Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.71.

Gentex Corp. [GNTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gentex Corp. go to 22.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gentex Corp. [GNTX]

The top three institutional holders of GNTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GNTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GNTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.