For Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: HR] closed the trading session at $14.44 on 10/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.40, while the highest price level was $14.82. The company report on October 20, 2023 at 6:38 PM that Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

On Friday, November 3, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same address.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.06 percent and weekly performance of -0.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, HR reached to a volume of 4225933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $18.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for HR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.23.

HR stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.23 for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.78, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading, and 18.61 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.