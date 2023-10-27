For Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [NASDAQ: GT] traded at a high on 10/26/23, posting a 0.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.34. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 9:17 AM that GOODYEAR AND VISOLIS TO COLLABORATE ON THE PRODUCTION OF ISOPRENE BY UPCYCLING MATERIALS.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT), one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, and Visolis, a pioneering sustainable technology company, today announced a collaboration project between the two companies to produce isoprene through the upcycling of biobased materials. This collaboration is supported by a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant awarded to Visolis earlier this year.

Isoprene, an important precursor for some types of synthetic rubber, is a hydrocarbon that is typically generated as a by-product from refining crude oil. Isoprene units are polymerized into long chains using a catalyst to produce polyisoprene, which is used as a raw material in manufacturing tires and other items.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3185273 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. stands at 3.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.44%.

The market cap for GT stock reached $3.50 billion, with 282.90 million shares outstanding and 281.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, GT reached a trading volume of 3185273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.51, while it was recorded at 12.23 for the last single week of trading, and 12.43 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.97.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.11. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] managed to generate an average of $2,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. go to 3.62%.

The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.