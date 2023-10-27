For Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN], Analyst sees a rise to $307. What next?

Align Technology, Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGN] plunged by -$63.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $201.06 during the day while it closed the day at $190.56. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Q3’23 record clear aligner shipments to teenage patients increased 9.9% sequentially and 8.4% year over year, driven by continued strength from Invisalign First™.

Company expects to repurchase up to $250.0 million of its common stock in Q4’23.

Align Technology, Inc. stock has also loss -29.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALGN stock has declined by -50.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.02% and lost -9.64% year-on date.

The market cap for ALGN stock reached $14.58 billion, with 77.27 million shares outstanding and 71.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 690.02K shares, ALGN reached a trading volume of 5184120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGN shares is $298.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Align Technology, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Align Technology, Inc. is set at 12.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALGN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

ALGN stock trade performance evaluation

Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.50. With this latest performance, ALGN shares dropped by -36.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.08 for Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 311.76, while it was recorded at 249.06 for the last single week of trading, and 318.16 for the last 200 days.

Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.51 and a Gross Margin at +70.96. Align Technology, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Total Capital for ALGN is now 17.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.52. Additionally, ALGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN] managed to generate an average of $15,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Align Technology, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Align Technology, Inc. go to 43.25%.

Align Technology, Inc. [ALGN]: Institutional Ownership

