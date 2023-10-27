First Foundation Inc [FFWM] moved up 9.41: Why It’s Important

First Foundation Inc [NYSE: FFWM] gained 9.41% on the last trading session, reaching $5.35 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that First Foundation Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE: FFWM), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors (“FFA”) and First Foundation Bank (“FFB”), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Additionally, First Foundation Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per common share payable on November 16, 2023, to common shareholders of record as of November 6, 2023.

The detailed earnings report and investor presentation can be accessed online at https://investor.ff-inc.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

First Foundation Inc represents 56.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $301.95 million with the latest information. FFWM stock price has been found in the range of $5.30 to $6.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 785.86K shares, FFWM reached a trading volume of 2772486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Foundation Inc [FFWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFWM shares is $8.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for First Foundation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Foundation Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for FFWM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.76.

Trading performance analysis for FFWM stock

First Foundation Inc [FFWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, FFWM shares dropped by -15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.71 for First Foundation Inc [FFWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.66, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.90 for the last 200 days.

First Foundation Inc [FFWM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Foundation Inc [FFWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.13. First Foundation Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.44.

Return on Total Capital for FFWM is now 7.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Foundation Inc [FFWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.62. Additionally, FFWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Foundation Inc [FFWM] managed to generate an average of $154,996 per employee.First Foundation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

First Foundation Inc [FFWM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Foundation Inc go to 7.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at First Foundation Inc [FFWM]

