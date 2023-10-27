Element Solutions Inc [ESI] is 0.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Element Solutions Inc [NYSE: ESI] gained 3.86% on the last trading session, reaching $18.30 price per share at the time. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Element Solutions Inc Announces 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Net sales of $599 million, a decrease of 3% from the third quarter last year on a reported basis and organic basis.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.13, inclusive of a $0.33 negative impact from Graphics Solutions’ goodwill impairment.

Element Solutions Inc represents 265.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.42 billion with the latest information. ESI stock price has been found in the range of $17.84 to $19.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, ESI reached a trading volume of 2930209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Element Solutions Inc [ESI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESI shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESI stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Element Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Element Solutions Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.59.

Trading performance analysis for ESI stock

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, ESI shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.05 for Element Solutions Inc [ESI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.40, while it was recorded at 18.16 for the last single week of trading, and 19.31 for the last 200 days.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Element Solutions Inc [ESI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.13 and a Gross Margin at +37.37. Element Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.27.

Return on Total Capital for ESI is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.00. Additionally, ESI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] managed to generate an average of $34,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Element Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.59 and a Current Ratio set at 3.45.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Element Solutions Inc go to 6.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Element Solutions Inc [ESI]

The top three institutional holders of ESI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ESI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ESI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.